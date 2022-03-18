TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Lady in pain as she reveals why a hotel refused to employ her

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s…

“I am married with two kids” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate of ‘pepper dem’ season, Diane Russet has sparked reactions on social media after disclosing details about her personal life.

The reality star during a question and answer session on Instagram, claimed that she is married with two children.

READ ALSO

“People that have unprotected $ex wish to d!e” —…

‘Normalise washing your kids’ private parts every time they…

According to Diane, she got married to her best friend, and he’s the amazing human she’s ever met.

Diane made this revelation while replying a fan who asked if she’s single at the moment.

Reacting to the question, Diane said,

“I am married dear. With two kids. My husband is the most amazing human I’ve met. I married my best friend and we are just so happy. My marriage is two years and counting.”

See post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Lady in pain as she reveals why a hotel refused to employ her

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s hair (Video)

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Lady narrates how a caterer was forced to cook and fry human meat for guests

Lady shares sad experience after her boyfriend visited her father for the first…

When a man leaves a toxic relationship, they say he isn’t a man –…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man calls out Davido over failure to fulfill promise he made to him 2 years ago

How I slept with a groom before and after his wedding as a bridesmaid – Lady…

“Follow who know road” – Isreal DMW brags as he chills with Davido in Dubai…

Man rejoices as his uncle gets released, 5 months after being in…

Lady who’s about to wed fiance, cries out for advice as fiance beats her…

“I am married with two kids” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

Lady shares sad experience after her boyfriend visited her father for the first…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More