“I am married with two kids” – BBNaija’s Diane opens up

Former Big Brother Naija housemate of ‘pepper dem’ season, Diane Russet has sparked reactions on social media after disclosing details about her personal life.

The reality star during a question and answer session on Instagram, claimed that she is married with two children.

According to Diane, she got married to her best friend, and he’s the amazing human she’s ever met.

Diane made this revelation while replying a fan who asked if she’s single at the moment.

Reacting to the question, Diane said,

“I am married dear. With two kids. My husband is the most amazing human I’ve met. I married my best friend and we are just so happy. My marriage is two years and counting.”

