“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian Man has reiterated that he can’t date a jobless woman. He stated that he can only date a woman who is earning at least N100K a month.

The man identified as Mazi Lupin, took to the micro-blogging platform and made known his condition when it comes to relationship.

He stated that he set standards for himself the same way some ladies make rules and set standards for themselves.

He noted that he can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100k a month.

His words,

“I’m sorry but I can’t date a jobless woman, it’s very okay for U to come under my mentions & cry but I don’t give a F. Same way U ladies make rules & set standards for yourselves, that’s the same way I do mine. I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least 100k a month”.

See below,