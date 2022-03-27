I can’t leave my hubby because of infidelity, most men cheat because they are polygamous in nature – Chizzy Alichi says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

 Chizzy Alichi, a popular Nigerian actress, has made a case for men while addressing the subject of infidelity in marriage.

Chizzy and Hubby

Chizzy Alichi claimed that most men cheat on their wives because they are polygamous by nature, in an exclusive interview with the Sun obtained by Instablogja.

Chizzy Alichi also stated that she will not divorce or split up with her husband simply because he has been unfaithful or cheated on her.

According to her,

“I can’t leave my husband because of infidelity. I have this orientation while growing up that all men [email protected] Men are polygamous in nature, and believe it or not, most men [email protected] Though, there are still good ones, my husband is number one.If you leave a [email protected] partner, what is the possibility that the next person will not [email protected]? But it depends on what and how it happened.”

See some reactions below;

prettygloria16; ‘It rained everywhere doesn’t mean one should be living inside the rain else you gonna catch a cold that could take your life.’

blacquinne; ‘Everyone is polygamous in Nature. It’s just discipline and Respect dey keep our leg for inside. 🙄’

jcsweet; ‘“Polygamous in nature “?? Omo this talk is heavy meaning both parties are cheating reread it not men she mentioned 😂😂😂

mhizblaffy; ‘Hope is not what am thinking baby girl don’t worry everything will be fine nature don baff Your husband is number one???? How did we get to this level of irrespons!b!l!ty… May God help us

mimiliciousgold; You don give pass mk them investigate your husband, sorry ooo😂It’s because you cheat also that’s why you’re able to stomach a cheating partner…💯

