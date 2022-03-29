“I can’t wait to celebrate my first Mother’s Day and teach my offspring about God” – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian media personality and influencer, Toke Makinwa has expressed her utmost desire to become a mother.

The entrepreneur and lifestyle vlogger, in her recent post, stated she can’t wait to become a mother, so she can teach her children about God.

Basking in the thought of becoming somebody’s mom, Toke said she is anticipating when she would be appreciated by her offspring for her motherly duties.

She added that she is already working on it and soon she will become a mother as she desires.

“I can’t wait to celebrate my first Mother’s Day sometime in the future (hopefully soon), to be responsible for a human life, to get to teach my offspring about God, to feel specially appreciated for being someone’s mommy. Shuuuu the feeing.” she said.

See below,