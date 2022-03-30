“I don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore” – Erica cries out

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has stated that she no longer wants to be identified as a Nigerian.

Following recent sad occurences in the country, Erica took to her Twitter page to express her feelings as she revealed how it is frustrating being Nigerian.

In her words;

“I really don’t want to be a Nigerian anymore, it’s so frustrating.”

This is coming shortly after the tragic train attack that occurred between Kaduna and Abuja.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the scene of the attack, Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said the unfortunate event could have been avoided if a N3 billion digital security equipment had been acquired.

Amaechi said;

“We knew what the problem would be. We knew we needed to have digital security equipment. We applied for it.

“Because if we had those equipment, you will see nobody on that track. And I warned that lives will be lost. Now, lives are lost. Eight persons dead, 25 persons in the hospital. We don’t know how many persons have been kidnapped.

And the cost of that equipment is just N3 billion. The cost of what we’ve lost is more than N3 billion. We’ve lost tracks, we’ve lost locomotives and coaches. We’ve lost human beings. And the equipment is just N3 billion.

“To fix all the things on that track now, will cost us more than N3 billion. And now even the things we said give us approval to buy – at the time we asked for it, dollar was N400, now it is N500. When you come with sincerity to government and your colleagues and people are stopping you, it is annoying.”