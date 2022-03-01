I for don leave this world since – Actress Uche Ogbodo cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has recounted how she almost lost her life due to an unfortunate accident years ago.

Sharing the story via her IG page, the mother of two revealed how she tried to explore the deepest part of a swimming pool, and almost drowned in the process.

She added that her saving grace was a girl who noticed that she was in distress while others were only making fun of the situation.

In her words:

“I almost Drowned one day! Chai!! God!! So true true I for don leave this world since but God’s grace keeps sustaining me.

If you no Sabi Swim Abeg no try the deep end of a Pool ooo, I just said let me try, if not for one girl that noticed me going others were busy laughing and making videos. Thank God it’s all in the Past and I’m still here Biicheeeesss!

BABA God Ekele oooo! But this my brother is Good Sha but he too stubborn Like me”.

