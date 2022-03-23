TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Ace Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has given an individual 7 days ultimatum to leave this world, after seeing a fake obituary photo of himself.

Apparently, the actor woke up to text messages and calls from concerned friends who had seen the fake obituary posters online.

Reacting to this, the ace actor took to his Instagram page to debunk the false report, as he stated that he is healthy and has no symptom of sickness.

According to him, a wicked fellow compiled photos of him and captioned them with RIP.

Enraged over this act, KOK as he is fondly called, declared that the individual behind such a deceptive post would die in the next 7 days.

Kanayo further noted that the cybernaut dealt with the wrong man and has only 7 days to exit this world.

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“You think because you have access to the social media, you can publish ANYTHING. Adieu to you”

Watch the video below:

