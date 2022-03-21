I hate that I’m too famous to show off my beautiful spontaneous lifestyle – Mercy Eke laments

Mercy Eke, a Big Brother Naija star and brand influencer, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that her celebrity prevents her from flaunting her opulent lifestyle on social media.

The reality show actress expressed her displeasure with the fact that she is living a great life but is unable to share it with her fans and followers due to her fame.

Mercy took to Snapchat to console herself, claiming that reality TV star Kylie Jenner also doesn’t broadcast much about her personal life.

She wrote,

“Make una leave me ooooo….I wish I can show you guys all this f***ing beautiful spontaneous life… I mean life outside validation…. I’m too famous to post a lot of things and I hate it. Anyways Kylie doesn’t post more.” In response to being linked to so many men, the reality TV star made the remark. It’s difficult for her to “chill with her or get her attention,” she added.

Mercy Eke also stated that because she is a “golden fish,” she cannot be hidden in a relationship.