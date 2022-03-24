“I have this strong desire to be a witch” – 20-year-old lady cries out

A young lady who claims to be 20 years old, has taken to social media to cry out over her burning passion to become a witch.

Sharing her story, the lady appealed to readers to share their opinions on how to fulfill her desires.

“I have this strong desire to be a witch. I’m a 20years old girl. I want to be a witch. Please is there any school where one can study demonology. I have told my mum that this is what I want but she feels I am possessed.

They don’t want to help me. Please hide my ID from judge mental people. I already have the qualities of a witch. I noticed that if you offend me, you will suffer till you ask me for forgiveness.

My boyfriend cheated on me and he had 4 accidents in one day (near miss). He became worried and asked his pastor and he revealed the cos. He came and apologized and everything became normal.

My classmate in secondary school. Offended me one day. I wrote his name on a paper and dropped it at my grandmothers grave. From the next day till I left secondary school, he stopped coming to school. I’ve not set my eyes on him.

Please don’t judge me. Just tell me the school to go to be a pro.”