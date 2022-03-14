“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels expresses shock over one-year-old son’s comment to her

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has shared a video of her son, Munir speaking to her in a ‘strange’ language.

The mother of one while sharing the video of her son on her Instagram page, revealed that she has watched the video severally in a bid to understand what he is saying.

She further announced vacancy for the role of an interpreter who would be able to understand whatever her son says to her. According to the mom, the payment would be huge.

In her words,

“I have watched this video a thousand times trying to understand what we could have been saying 😂😂

Job vacancy !!!!Interpreter needed !!!!

The pay will be very very good considering the migraine that will come with this job”.