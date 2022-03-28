TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to open up about fast rising singer, Ruger’s recent harassment on stage.

The lady who claimed to be the suspect who sexually harassed singer, Ruger on stage, stated that there’s nothing wrong with grabbing the singer on stage.

In her words,

“I’m not saying I’m not sorry for what I did but I don’t like the fact that everybody will just be cursing at me.

I just hold something, I did not kill him. And if he’s angry that I hold his thing, he’s not a good artist. Why will he be angry that I hold his thing?

I did not even mean to hold his thing. I just wanted to embrace him but my hand just touched there. It was just a mistake probably. Nobody should curse me. Don’t curse me because if you’re in my shoes you will do the same thing. I saw something I said let me hold it, is it a bad thing? It was a mistake”.

