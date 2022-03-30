“I told you they were super chickens” – John Dumelo reacts following Super Eagles’ defeat by Black Stars

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has mocked Nigerian Super Eagles after they lost their match to Black stars.

The actor who has been on the necks of Nigerians ever since the commencement of the World Cup qualifiers, sent another note of mockery following the defeat of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Recall, prior to the the kick-off of the first leg of the game, John had pledged to walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos if the Ghanaian team lose to the Nigerian side.

The first leg however ended in a 0-0 draw in Ghana’s home and yesterday, 29th March the second leg which saw Nigeria’s defeat was played.

Black Stars secured a vital spot to the 2022 World Cup due to a crucial away goal scored by Thomas Partey.

” I told you they were super CHICKENS!! 😂😂😂😂😂 congrats Black stars!!!”