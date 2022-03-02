“I want to be a sugar daddy” – IK Ogbonna says as he searches for true love

Nollywood actor and presenter, Ikechukwu Mitchell Ogbonna popularly known as IK Ogbonna, is in search of true love. He stated that he wants to be a sugar daddy to his lover.

In a post in his Instagram page, IK, stated that he just want to find the right woman so that he can be her sugar daddy.

He noted that if he find true love he would be her husband, boyfriend, prayer partner, travel partner, stand-by dildo (vibrator), personal stripper, confidant, baby daddy, and finally her peace of mind.





This is coming three years after he and his ex-wife, Sonia Morales parted ways. IK’s marriage with Sonia hit the rocks after four years and they separated in 2019.

