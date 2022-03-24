TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I was 13 weeks pregnant when I started this course” – UK based nurse shares her story as she bags first class

Entertainment
By Shalom

A UK-based nurse has shared her success story after bagging a first class in nursing despite all the hurdles she had to face.

According to her, she got pregnant when she started the course. It got to a point she became frustrated and began questioning her decisions, but yet she moved on against all odds.

Read her story:

“So today, I completed my three years journey to becoming a UK Registered Nurse, Bsc (First Class) in Adult Nursing.

I was 13weeks pregnant when I started this course, people had so many doubts because they thought being pregnant and studying Nursing in the UK is the most difficult thing anyone would do especially if you haven’t found your way around yet. I got to a point where i began to have doubts and questioned my decision.

At this point i knew I had to work harder, to prove myself to the people who had doubts, even to my university who thought that deferring my admission was my best bet. Anyways I had to put in the work and trust me it was a lot of hard work.

Throughput my studies i went through pregnancy, newborn, toddler I did what I had to, just to show that women can achieve whatever they put their mind to irrespective of the circumstance. Being pregnant and able to hold your child is a gift and should feel like it. To everyone/women keep pushing and trust your hardwork will pay off.

Today I celebrate my myself on becoming a Registered Nurse. “

