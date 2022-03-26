“I was poisoned for the third time” – Mr. Ibu finally opens up about cause of his sickness

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu, has disclosed that he is currently in the hospital because he was poisoned.

The comic actor, who opened up to Saturday Beats while on his hospital bed, said ‘it seems his enemies are using him to rehearse’ (their powers).

According to Ibu, this would be the third time that someone would be poisoning him.

In his words,

“I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event.

“I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”