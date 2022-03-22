TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I was thinking she’s different” – Cybercitizens in shock as Nancy Isime’s alleged married lover gets revealed

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian popular actress and show host, Nancy Isime’s alleged married boyfriend was revealed, sending social media into a frenzy.

Nancy Isime

Gistlovers, a controversial Instagram blogger, posted a photo of the married man who is rumored to have paid for the actress’ trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

The post reads:

“See if you sleep this night you are on your own oo, this story Na segment , things people do for money go shock una ooo, meet the Married olosho man behind Aunty Nancy instabul trip , see make everywhere kuku [email protected] make make sef run comot ontop him app, una fit collect this page too, i no send anybody papa again, Eh feee ku, i come in peace. Don’t forget to follow our other back up @glb.backup1 @glb_backup1”

Netizens are currently in shock over this unexpected update…

Check out reactions below:

