“I was wrong” – Will Smith tenders public apology to Chris Rock

Will Smith, a well-known American actor, has apologized publicly to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The pair made headlines yesterday after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, which resulted in her hair loss.

The actor, unable to contain his wrath at the joke, walked out and assaulted Chris Rock, a stand-up comedian.

The actor has now issued an apology, saying that he was completely wrong in doing so. He had merely responded emotionally as a result of his joke about Jada’s situation being too much for him.

He also publicly apologized to the Academy, his family, and viewers all over the world.

