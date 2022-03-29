TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“I was wrong” – Will Smith tenders public apology to Chris Rock

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Will Smith, a well-known American actor, has apologized publicly to Chris Rock for slapping him at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The pair made headlines yesterday after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, which resulted in her hair loss.

The actor, unable to contain his wrath at the joke, walked out and assaulted Chris Rock, a stand-up comedian.

READ ALSO

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over…

The actor has now issued an apology, saying that he was completely wrong in doing so. He had merely responded emotionally as a result of his joke about Jada’s situation being too much for him.
He also publicly apologized to the Academy, his family, and viewers all over the world.

Read his post below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about Ruger’s…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about his wife, Annie

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama heartbroken as he…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“A woman can be a boss and still take from a man” – Ka3na tackles Tacha

Body of missing 24-year-old man found in uncompleted building in Delta state

20-year-old lady remanded in prison for killing her 3-day-old baby (Photo)

“It’s been 26years of being your friend and partner” – Omotola Jalade…

“No be the girl be this” – Netizens express doubt after lady admitted being the…

Twitter user sparks outrage after exposing his manhood to beg for money on his…

“I can’t wait to celebrate my first Mother’s Day and teach my offspring about…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More