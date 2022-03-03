TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she…

“I will decide to go through pregnancy and society will not allow me wear what I like?” – Actress Moyo Lawal

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has revealed that she will dress like pregnant US rapper, Rihanna, when she becomes pregnant.

Rihanna recently stepped out in a transparent black dress revealing her adorable pregnant body.

READ ALSO

My pregnancy is high risk, please stop saying bad things…

“I’m not used to it” – Rihanna reveals…

While many hailed her for her cute dress, some celebrities noted that if a Nigerian celebrity dress like her, such a celebrity would be trolled.

Sharing Rihanna’s cute photo, the actress stated that she looks sexy and good in her outfit. She however questioned why she would be pregnant and society will not allow her wear what she likes.

She added she will rock Rihanna’s type of outfit when she becomes pregnant.

Her words,

This can not be a Nigerian 🤣but see how sexy and good she looks …. Preggy inspiration ❤️❤️ ….. …. p.s I will decide to go through this plenty work that is pregnancy then society will not allow me wear what I like ? If I hear 🙄🙄….. ….. I will rock this with tights though because my thighs are fat🥺”

See below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she didn’t marry as a…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I will decide to go through pregnancy and society will not allow me wear…

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

“I now accept fuel and fuel money” – Actress Chinonso Arubayi…

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

FG grants permission to extradite Abba Kyari to U.S.

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

My husband put a dry stick in my VeeJ, poured battery water in my mouth –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More