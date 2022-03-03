“I will decide to go through pregnancy and society will not allow me wear what I like?” – Actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has revealed that she will dress like pregnant US rapper, Rihanna, when she becomes pregnant.

Rihanna recently stepped out in a transparent black dress revealing her adorable pregnant body.

While many hailed her for her cute dress, some celebrities noted that if a Nigerian celebrity dress like her, such a celebrity would be trolled.

Sharing Rihanna’s cute photo, the actress stated that she looks sexy and good in her outfit. She however questioned why she would be pregnant and society will not allow her wear what she likes.

She added she will rock Rihanna’s type of outfit when she becomes pregnant.

Her words,

This can not be a Nigerian 🤣but see how sexy and good she looks …. Preggy inspiration ❤️❤️ ….. …. p.s I will decide to go through this plenty work that is pregnancy then society will not allow me wear what I like ? If I hear 🙄🙄….. ….. I will rock this with tights though because my thighs are fat🥺”



