“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for marriage” – Lady advises men

A lady has taken to social media to reveal the level a man must attain before thinking of settling down with a woman.

According to the lady who called prospective grooms to attention, there should be no need for wedding if the man doesn’t have to to N10million in his account.

”As a man, if you don’t have at least 10million naira in your savings, Then you are not yet qualified for marriage.” she wrote.

Reacting to this, codex_fund wrote:

“She is right thou cause I don’t understand why you will have just hundredths of thousands and will be thinking you worth marriage …….. if millions ain’t sounding in your bank bro hustle …..build a brighter future …. Don’t get married into poverty so you child won’t grow in trenches 👏👏👏”

bantemulla wrote:

“Na ur type full Shiloh smh”

chiemekadave wrote:

“How much your PAPA get marry your MAMA ? 😂😂😂😂😂”

official_fumilola wrote:

“Then how much do you have ?”

dj_osax wrote:

“You papa get reach 5k for Acct 🤷‍♂️”

official_fedi_ral wrote:

“Na im b say na father me go jus go turn 😢 make my life nor waist 😢 bcux I nor get rish 1k fr account 😢”

sjmadiba wrote:

“Your papa get 10k for account [email protected] married una mama?”

charliem_pp wrote:

“Coming from somebody wey dey man house wear short of 4200 dey yarn rubbish”