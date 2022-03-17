“If you have your own N20million, use it how you want” – Davido slams Daniel Regha

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has slammed Daniel Regha after he advised him on how to spend 20 million naira.

Recall, hours ago, Davido announced plans to gift N20million to 20 people and fans were excited about the news, but Daniel Regha kicked against it.

In his words,

“Davido instead of gifting 20m to 20 people, visit hospitals, schools plus social media platforms (including ur comment sections) & use the money to foot the bills of those who urgently need financial assistance; Cos majority of people here will misuse the money if given to ’em.”

Reacting to this, Davido wrote to Daniel,

“Mr Daniel if you have ur own 20’million Naira use it how you want and pls change ur dp that shit mad annoying”.

See tweets below,