“If you’re a woman and you want to be successful, add ashawo to your name” – Nancy Isime advises ladies

Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime has penned down a lengthy message via her Instagram page, following claims of dating a married man.

Controversial IG blogger, Gistlovers had accused the show host of having intimate ties with Micheal Dion-Goli who allegedly sponsored her trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

Other actresses such as Nuella Njubigbo, Onyi Alex and reality star, Nengi Hampson Rebecca were also called out alongside Nancy as Gistlovers claimed that the pressure they mounted on Michael’s wife, caused her to exit her matrimonial home.

Reacting to all these, Nancy Isime debunked the rumours as she advised ladies to add ashawo to their titles, if they have dreams of becoming successful.

According to Nancy, she looks forward to days when the bias suffered by women shall be broken.

Below are screenshots of her write-ups: