“I’m addicted to getting ink” – OAP, Moet Abebe says as she gets 24th tattoo

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

OAP Moet Abebe, has revealed that she is addicted to getting ink, as she gets her 24th tattoo on her backside.

The media personality who already has about 23 tattoos on her body, has gotten another tattoo on her backside. This makes it the 24th tattoo she has on her body.

Taking to Instagram she shared a photo of her 24th tattoo which she recently got on her backside.

She stated that she is addicted to the ink and this particular tattoo (her 24th), is of great significance to her. This is because she battled insecurity for many years.

Her words,

“No 24…..
Yes I’m addicted to getting ink but even with how many I’ve got I do not appear heavily tatted (not that there’s anything wrong with a heavily tatted female)… Tbh this was toa spontaneous one but is of great significance to me mainly because for many years; maybe till the pandemic hit, insecurities ruled my life… I often felt I wasn’t enough… I often felt that I had a point to prove…. but over the past 2-3 years I have realized no one has their “shit” together, absolutely NO ONE.. so I’ve decided to embrace every part of me from now on and it is extremely comforting to realize that I AM ENOUGH and frankly speaking so are you 😊 😃 😀

