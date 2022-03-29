”I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me” – Last words of female doctor killed in Abuja-Kaduna train

In the horrible incident on the Abuja-Kaduna train, a female medical doctor was allegedly killed.

After suffering a bullet wound during the event, the doctor, identified only as Chinelo, took to Twitter last night to ask for prayers.

She expressed herself as follows:

She wrote;

“Just woke up to a sad news My friend just woke up to losing a close friend who was shot at the Abuja Kaduna train incident by terrorists She tweeted yesterday that we should pray for her. Sadly she didn’t make it. She was a Doctor Nigeria why..I’m heartbroken

I was just here yesterday tweeting and asking if there were medical personnels on the train who could offer emergency services And some people were here saying why will I think of such a thing..really?..for basic first aid to be provided for injured May Nigeria not happen to us. #RIPDRCHINELO”