I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down in tears as she speaks on marriage crisis

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has broken down in tears while speaking about her recent marriage crisis.

During her live video session, the mother of two appealed to Nigerians to be kind with their words and stop trolling her on social media.

According to her, she’s going through a lot at the moment and she’s just trying to look strong for her little daughters.

In her words,

“I just want to say I’m deeply sorry. I miss my family. I miss everything. I’m not a robot.

You might see me looking strong. You might see me dancing. You might see me trying to keep things together and. When you see me doing that, just know that I’m trying to hold things together.

I am just trying to be strong for my girls.

I am not going to come here and say anything bad about my husband. I’m not gonna do that because I know that it’s gonna be damaging for my family. So I’m not gonna do that. But it takes two in every marriage. It takes two.

In time, when I’m strong, I will tell my own side of the story. But till then, please be empathetic and be kind with your comments.”