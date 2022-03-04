“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita Joseph spills

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has revealed the secret for spouses to bond well in marriage. She stated that eye contacts make spouses bond well.

Anita Joseph

She stated that spouses must make eye contacts especially when they are in public. According to her it’s not necessary for them to speak but eye contacts are necessary.

Taking to her Instagram page and sharing a cute photo of her and her husband, MC Fish, making eye contact, she stated that eyes do the talking and make spouses connect in marriage.

She also added that parents should make eye contacts with their children as it brings connection and also a means of communication without speaking.

Her words,

“In marriage eye contacts are very important. Especially in public you make eye contacts with your eyes you must not speak 😁 Your eyes do the talking. Now that is connection” If you don’t have that with your man 🚶🚶🚶🚶 hmmm”. Eye contacts are also good with your kids. My mother when she give you eye contact ehn”.

