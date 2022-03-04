TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita Joseph spills

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has revealed the secret for spouses to bond well in marriage. She stated that eye contacts make spouses bond well.

Anita Joseph

She stated that spouses must make eye contacts especially when they are in public. According to her it’s not necessary for them to speak but eye contacts are necessary.

READ ALSO

This man is not ready for what comes with marriage –…

“Marriage is not on my mind now, I left my previous…

Taking to her Instagram page and sharing a cute photo of her and her husband, MC Fish, making eye contact, she stated that eyes do the talking and make spouses connect in marriage.

She also added that parents should make eye contacts with their children as it brings connection and also a means of communication without speaking.

Her words,

“In marriage eye contacts are very important. Especially in public you make eye contacts with your eyes you must not speak 😁 Your eyes do the talking. Now that is connection” If you don’t have that with your man 🚶🚶🚶🚶 hmmm”. Eye contacts are also good with your kids. My mother when she give you eye contact ehn”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita…

Man narrates how he almost lost his life after giving lady a lift

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Lady narrates how her in-law refused the chef’s food and insisted she must…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More