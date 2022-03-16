TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga…

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange…

“It is okay to lose your trust and stop believing in God” – Tonto Dikeh shares disturbing note

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has sparked reactions on social media after sharing an emotional post about God.

The mother of one who is known for her enthusiasm about God’s work, took to her Instagram page to question God.

Recall, Tonto Dikeh has been sorrowful lately following the death of her stepmother, whom she loved so dearly and held close to her heart.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri…

Actress Tonto Dikeh disclaims her affiliation with Wale…

In a recent post, Tonto doubted some religious beliefs as she claimed that it’s okay to lose trust and love for God.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with someone who holds the belief that God may not be good at all times.

She also enquired to know what guarantee we have that heaven is real.

See posts below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga with husband,…

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange experience after…

Sylvester Oromoni: Chocolate coloured material found in deceased’s stomach…

Lady who got divorced barely a year after her marriage, sends message to single…

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Woman shares heartbreaking experience after boarding ‘one-chance’ bus in…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Law graduate bags 10 years imprisonment for defrauding people on Facebook

“It is okay to lose your trust and stop believing in God” –…

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Actress Funke Akindele blows hot over rare artwork of herself

“I’ll buy another private jet for you” – Pastor Enenche promises Bishop Oyedepo

NYSC reacts to Corps members’ viral seductive dance at orientation camp…

Lady cries out as her ‘poor’ boyfriend insists on buying a car and…

Leave a Reply