“It is okay to lose your trust and stop believing in God” – Tonto Dikeh shares disturbing note

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has sparked reactions on social media after sharing an emotional post about God.

The mother of one who is known for her enthusiasm about God’s work, took to her Instagram page to question God.

Recall, Tonto Dikeh has been sorrowful lately following the death of her stepmother, whom she loved so dearly and held close to her heart.

In a recent post, Tonto doubted some religious beliefs as she claimed that it’s okay to lose trust and love for God.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with someone who holds the belief that God may not be good at all times.

She also enquired to know what guarantee we have that heaven is real.

See posts below: