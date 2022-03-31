“ It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how she advises a man performing bad in bed
Yemi Alade, a Nigerian singer, is currently trending on social media for reasons unrelated to her work as a music superstar.
The singer was a guest on the Lip Service Podcast, where she joined a group of other women to discuss issues from ‘the other room.’
A segment of the interview that has gone viral on social media shows Yemi discussing how the size of a man’s manhood matters when it comes to pleasing a lady.
Watch the video below:
Read some reactions from social media users;
facetious_69 said:
“That’s not sad help him help you simple tell him how to do it right better to tell truth then to comfort him with a lie right.”
_iamsheila__ said:
“Nawa o..Abeg no be fornication matter dey do us for Nigeria now..heat too much right now.”
fashion_magicblog said:
“The advantage of marrying a virgin girl or guy is that they don’t know if you are good or not,anyhow it comes they will accept it that way.”
iamola33 said:
“Una no go kill we men.. we go hustle finish to make una happy still go learn how to use our thing to please una . Omo any girl wey tell me this kind rubbish I go just tell am make she kuku Dey teach me how to use my own thin.”
roselineakang said:
“Na them Sabi. Abeg Heat want to finish me here.”
adesuwamomodu said:
“I will tell you my mind straight.”
