“ It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how she advises a man performing bad in bed

Yemi Alade, a Nigerian singer, is currently trending on social media for reasons unrelated to her work as a music superstar.

The singer was a guest on the Lip Service Podcast, where she joined a group of other women to discuss issues from ‘the other room.’

A segment of the interview that has gone viral on social media shows Yemi discussing how the size of a man’s manhood matters when it comes to pleasing a lady.

She talked on how upsetting it may be when men are well-endowed yet lack the ability and creativity to use it to their female partners’ benefit.

The ‘ Johnny ‘ crooner also demonstrated how she would talk to a boyfriend who isn’t performing well in bed

Watch the video below:

Read some reactions from social media users;

facetious_69 said:

“That’s not sad help him help you simple tell him how to do it right better to tell truth then to comfort him with a lie right.”

_iamsheila__ said:

“Nawa o..Abeg no be fornication matter dey do us for Nigeria now..heat too much right now.”

fashion_magicblog said:

“The advantage of marrying a virgin girl or guy is that they don’t know if you are good or not,anyhow it comes they will accept it that way.”

iamola33 said:

“Una no go kill we men.. we go hustle finish to make una happy still go learn how to use our thing to please una . Omo any girl wey tell me this kind rubbish I go just tell am make she kuku Dey teach me how to use my own thin.”

roselineakang said:

“Na them Sabi. Abeg Heat want to finish me here.”

adesuwamomodu said: