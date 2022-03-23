TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Wizkid’s babymama and manager, Jada Pollock has slammed a troll who dragged her over her comment about Wizkid.

The troll had taken to Twitter to respond to a tweet she shared on the microblogging platform.

The 37-year-old talent manager earlier stated she loves watching her baby daddy, Grammy-award winning singer, while he’s working.

Reacting, a troll knocked her and insinuated that she is jobless for loving to watch the singer work, instead of working herself.

“As you no get job”, the troll with handle @biglewiz wrote.

The mother of one didn’t take his comment lightly as she lambasted and labelled him the most foolish person on social media for it.

“You must be the most foolish person online. May God bless you with some sense,” she wrote.

