Job Vacancy: Dozens of applicants show up for two slots at a local bar (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A Kenyan Tv personality has voiced concern about the country’s alarmingly high unemployment rate.

Applicants

He shared a video of hundreds of young people queuing for two open positions at a beer parlor.

Young men and women were spotted in a long line outside the building that advertised the vacancy in the video.

He decried the country’s high unemployment rate, as well as the fact that the majority of young people lack the mental aptitude to think outside the box in order to create their own businesses.

Watch the video below;

