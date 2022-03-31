TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s son’s marriage crashes after 3 years

Entertainment
By Shalom

The marriage of veteran actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son, Olusoji, to mental health advocate Boma Douglas, has crashed.

Boma, who married Olusoji Jacobs in July 2018 confirmed reports of her divorce on Thursday, March 30 via her Insta-story.

READ ALSO

Adesua Etomi overjoyed as she shows off gifts she got from…

Actress Monalisa Chinda visits ailing Mr. Ibu at the…

The mother of one held a question and answer session on her Insta-stories and curious followers seized the opportunity to ask about her marriage.

When a follower asked if there was a possibility that her marriage to the actor’s son could be restored, Boma replied, “What God cannot do does not exist, however, there are some things we don’t want God to do”.

This is coming months after Joke Silva opened up for the first time about her husband, actor Olu Jacob’s health condition.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“ It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how…

Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles coach after Nigeria failed to qualify for the…

“Get you a man that spoils you” – Rosy Meurer writes as she displays shopping…

Lady set to wed in April missing after being in the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s son’s marriage crashes after 3 years

Man arrested for attempting to rape his mother (Details)

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More