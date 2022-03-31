Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s son’s marriage crashes after 3 years

The marriage of veteran actors, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva’s son, Olusoji, to mental health advocate Boma Douglas, has crashed.

Boma, who married Olusoji Jacobs in July 2018 confirmed reports of her divorce on Thursday, March 30 via her Insta-story.

The mother of one held a question and answer session on her Insta-stories and curious followers seized the opportunity to ask about her marriage.

When a follower asked if there was a possibility that her marriage to the actor’s son could be restored, Boma replied, “What God cannot do does not exist, however, there are some things we don’t want God to do”.

