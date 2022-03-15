JW parents refuse seeing daughter and her children for marrying a Catholic

A lady has narrated how the family of her uncle’s wife refused seeing their daughter and her children because she married a Catholic.

Sharing the heartbroken story via Twitter, a lady identified as Harachi, said,

“It is 10 years since my uncle got married to his beautiful, loving and kind wife. In 10 years, the parents of this girl have not seen their daughter or 3 grandchildren. Because my uncle is catholic and they are Jehovah witness, so the marriage shouldn’t have happened.

A week today, they left Nigeria with their children to further continue with their Medical careers. My mum, said the parents of the girl are threatening them. It is beyond hilarious for me and everything I believe in.”

