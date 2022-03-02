“Keep Grinding One Day Hustle Go Pay” – Angela Okorie

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has advised her female fans and followers who are truly hustling, to keep hustling because their hustle will pay.



The actress while sharing a cute photo of herself and wishing her fans a happy new month, advised women who are truly working hard to continue because their hardwork will payoff.

In her post she described women who are truly hard working as ‘legit queens’ and advised them to continue working hard.

According to her their hardwork will surely pay off one day. She also wished her fans and followers a fruitful month.

In her words,

“LEGIT QUEEN SAY
KEEP GRINDING ONE DAY HUSTLE GO PAY!!
HAPPY NEW MONTH LEGIT PEOPLE
WISHING EVERYONE A FRUITFUL MONTH”.

