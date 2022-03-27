Kizz Daniel finally reveals the mother of his kids as he celebrates her on Mother’s day

Kizz Daniel, a popular Nigerian singer, has revealed the mother of his two children, Jamil and Jelani.

He did this while celebrating her on Mother’s day via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of him and his woman the music star wrote;

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets, MJ”

It’s worth noting that Kizz Daniel and his wife welcomed triplets. Unfortunately, one of them died.

Please see his post below

