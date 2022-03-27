Kizz Daniel finally reveals the mother of his kids as he celebrates her on Mother’s day

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Kizz Daniel, a popular Nigerian singer, has revealed the mother of his two children, Jamil and Jelani.

Kizz Daniel and his kids

He did this while celebrating her on Mother’s day via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of him and his woman the music star wrote;

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my triplets, MJ”

It’s worth noting that Kizz Daniel and his wife welcomed triplets. Unfortunately, one of them died.

In other news; Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu, a Facebook user, has expressed her anger after her aunt was ejected from her matrimonial home within 24 hours after her husband’s burial in Anambra.

She also uploaded photos of the widow lying outside the house after it was locked with a massive padlock. The netizen went on to say that the mansion was built with her aunt’s money and that the grieving woman deserved justice.

