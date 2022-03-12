Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin has spoken about the father of his beautiful daughters, June and Athena.

In his recent post, Justin stated clearly that he is the real father of his beautiful daughters, June and Athena.

This follows a controversial post made by Kemi Olunloyo, where she advised the father of two to undergo a DNA test to confirm paternity of his daughters.

Justin and his wife Korra have been clashing on social media after Justin called out his wife for allegedly cheating and treating him badly.

He also claimed that his wife’s private was named after a club.

Reacting to this, controversy arose on social media over the paternity of his kids, and Justin took to his Instagram page to clear all doubts.

