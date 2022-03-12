TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of…

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

Entertainment
By Shalom

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin has spoken about the father of his beautiful daughters, June and Athena.

In his recent post, Justin stated clearly that he is the real father of his beautiful daughters, June and Athena.

READ ALSO

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter,…

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi…

This follows a controversial post made by Kemi Olunloyo, where she advised the father of two to undergo a DNA test to confirm paternity of his daughters.

Justin and his wife Korra have been clashing on social media after Justin called out his wife for allegedly cheating and treating him badly.

He also claimed that his wife’s private was named after a club.

Reacting to this, controversy arose on social media over the paternity of his kids, and Justin took to his Instagram page to clear all doubts.

See his post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

LATEST UPDATES

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

Man gives reason why Patriarchy would continue to exist in Nigeria

“I have completely mastered the art of ‘returning energy” –…

“People who go under the knife should stop deceiving others with slimming…

“I would fire any security officer who dances on duty” – Yul Edochie…

“The meek will never inherit the earth. Your bible lied to you”…

“Don’t go back to your toxic ex, because Maraji married her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More