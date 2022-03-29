TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

Lady dumped by her fiance after he discovered that she slept with his friend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his friend dumped his fiance for cheating on him.

According to the man identified as Lere, his friend found out that he slept with his fiancee some years ago, and he couldn’t continue the plans for their wedding.

Lere further expressed his anger over the fact that the lady couldn’t keep their intimate affair a secret from her husband to be.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her mother forced her to marry a…

My marriage has crashed – BBNaija’s Tega opens…

Lere confessed,

“Finding out that my friend is no longer marrying his fiance cause he found out I f*cked her a few years ago is not how I expected my day to go.

I don’t know why people can’t keep their f*cking mouths shut. Enjoy the d!ck and go”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“I just hold something, I did not kill him” – Lady opens up about Ruger’s…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about his wife, Annie

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama heartbroken as he…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“We are tired of fighting” – Tacha, Mercy Eke finally reconcile in…

“A woman can be a boss and still take from a man” – Ka3na tackles Tacha

Body of missing 24-year-old man found in uncompleted building in Delta state

20-year-old lady remanded in prison for killing her 3-day-old baby (Photo)

“It’s been 26years of being your friend and partner” – Omotola Jalade…

“No be the girl be this” – Netizens express doubt after lady admitted being the…

Twitter user sparks outrage after exposing his manhood to beg for money on his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More