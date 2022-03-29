Lady dumped by her fiance after he discovered that she slept with his friend

A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his friend dumped his fiance for cheating on him.

According to the man identified as Lere, his friend found out that he slept with his fiancee some years ago, and he couldn’t continue the plans for their wedding.

Lere further expressed his anger over the fact that the lady couldn’t keep their intimate affair a secret from her husband to be.

Lere confessed,

“Finding out that my friend is no longer marrying his fiance cause he found out I f*cked her a few years ago is not how I expected my day to go.

I don’t know why people can’t keep their f*cking mouths shut. Enjoy the d!ck and go”.