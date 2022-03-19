Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

A lady has cried out on social media after finding out secret about her boyfriend whom she has been dating for a long time.

The heartbroken lady is currently searching for another partner after finding out that her boyfriend is a married man who has a child with another married woman.

The sad lady revealed that she had dedicated practically her whole life into making the relationship work because he treated her right and always tried to make her happy.

In her words:

“Good afternoon dear Abena. Please hide my account. I thought I was in a serious relationship with this man not long ago I realized he’s a married man but on top of it all. He has a child with another married woman.

I dedicated my whole life to this relationship because he was the perfect man and he did everything to make me happy. Ryt now I’m over him

Please I need a man who’s ready for marriage. I spent my whole years being faithful to this man and he turns out to be someone’s husband.

I don’t know if I should cry or be happy. God got me out of this trouble

I’m a graduate nurse. I’m 24 years

I need a man between 26-32 ready for marriage.”