TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s…

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has cried out on social media after finding out secret about her boyfriend whom she has been dating for a long time.

The heartbroken lady is currently searching for another partner after finding out that her boyfriend is a married man who has a child with another married woman.

The sad lady revealed that she had dedicated practically her whole life into making the relationship work because he treated her right and always tried to make her happy.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady narrates how she was robbed by a Bolt driver

“Don’t go back to your toxic ex, because Maraji…

In her words:

“Good afternoon dear Abena. Please hide my account. I thought I was in a serious relationship with this man not long ago I realized he’s a married man but on top of it all. He has a child with another married woman.

I dedicated my whole life to this relationship because he was the perfect man and he did everything to make me happy. Ryt now I’m over him
Please I need a man who’s ready for marriage. I spent my whole years being faithful to this man and he turns out to be someone’s husband.

I don’t know if I should cry or be happy. God got me out of this trouble
I’m a graduate nurse. I’m 24 years
I need a man between 26-32 ready for marriage.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s hair (Video)

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

Lady shares sad experience after her boyfriend visited her father for the first…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was robbed by a Bolt driver

How I slept with a groom before and after his wedding as a bridesmaid – Lady…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Woman arrested for assaulting blind step-sister, daughter in Delta

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

“She destroyed his plans to take me to U.S.A – Shatta Wale finally reveals…

Job Vacancy: Dozens of applicants show up for two slots at a local bar (Video)

Rihanna hints she’s expecting a girl as she shops for baby dresses…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More