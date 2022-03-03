Lady narrates how her in-law refused the chef’s food and insisted she must cook his meal

A Nigerian lady identified as Biliquis, has narrated how her in-law came visiting and refused the chef to cook his meal. She stated that her in-law insisted that she cook his meal.

According to her, her in-law visited her house and asked for food, she informed him that the chef will prepare his meal, but he insisted that he won’t eat it unless she prepare it.

She refused to cook for her in-law and relaxed in her room. The in-law eventually called her to ask if the chef is still around.

Her words,

“Random: I just remembered the day an in-law visited my house and asked for food and I said the chef will prepare something and he said he won’t eat it if I didn’t cook it, I said ok and went to my room. He called me at past 11pm to ask if the chef was still around 😌😌”.

