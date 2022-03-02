Lady narrates why she chased away her friend who was squatting with her

A lady has narrated why she sent away her friend who came to her house to squat with her for a while.

According to the Twitter user identified as possibleOge, she was forced to chase her away after she found out that she was sleeping with her neighbor.

In her words,

“Asked this girl to come stay with me a little bit and she few weeks later, she starts f*cking my neighbor. Pursued her from my place and babygirl left but still comes to collect preeq from my neighbor steady

I don’t even know what to do again. This is so embarrassing. She was a friend that needed somewhere to stay.

She’s old enough. Most people do not know she no longer stays with me and that’s what vexes me. People still associate her with me.”