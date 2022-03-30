Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman with the Facebook username, Chiamaka Silas, has praised God after rescuing her son who had swallowed a key.

 

Chiamaka Silas

She explained that after feeding her son, she went to the kitchen to put the plates away, only to return to find her son choking.

Her son

The lady, who had no idea what had transpired, said that she had started giving him water because she thought he had indigestion.

When things became more serious, she put her hand on his throat and felt a strong object, which she subsequently took out, injuring him in his mouth.

She wrote:

“Help me thank this almighty God😭😭😭😭..
I finished feeding my 1year old boy and entered the kitchen to drop his plates, only for Me to return and found him breathing helplessly😥, I taut they food have stunk on him, not knowing this key was hanging in his throat, and I was busy giving him water to digest the food he ate🙆🙆, I notice blood gushing out from his mouth and breathing like Som1 who wants to die now, with fear in me, I place my Hand inside his throat and felt a little bit strong item, I hold it and dragged it out, this key was what came out😭😭😭😭😭, even after bringing it out, it took him about 5minutes to regain consciousness🤔🤔, I injured him upper and lower mouth while pulling out the key but brethens it was worth it..💪💪💪
**** What could I have done if he swallowed this key completely???
**** will surgery save a 1year old boy from this ???
He nearly died on my arms while bringing this out, but my God Neva sleeps or slumber, he shamed my enemies…
Bikonu help me thank this faithful God😭😭😭😭he is indeed a miraculous father….
Pls share to a keep a mother vigilant…
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
See post below:

