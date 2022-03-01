Lady reveals husband’s reaction after she gifted a man N500

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady identified as Ada Fels on Twitter has narrated her husband’s reaction after she gifted someone N500.

According to the lady, she offered help of N500 to a man who appreciated her very well for the cash gift.

She took the incident home to tell her husband, and her husband expressed his sadness that she was gifting someone else money, while she has never gifted him any.

She added that she had to gift him a crisp of N1000 noted to appease him.

In her words,

“I was gisting my husband that I gave someone N500 today and he was so grateful, and my husband said “how come you’ve never dashed me N500 before?” So I gave him a crisp N1,000 note!”

