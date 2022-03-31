Lady set to wed in April missing after being in the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by bandits

A Nigerian lady identified as Hannah Ajewole, is currently missing following the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by bandits on Monday, March 28.

Hannah, a staff of the railway services who worked in the tea section, was reportedly on the train when it was ambushed by the terrorists.

According to a staff of the corporation who confirmed this to Sahara Reporters, Hannah has not been accounted for as her corpse was not found, neither was she among those fortunate to have survived the attack.

His words,

“They’ve checked the mortuary among the dead, she’s not there, they’ve checked the hospitals among the injured; she’s not there either. Neither is she part of those who came out unhurt. Tensions are high, everybody is worried.

She is getting married on April 30, 2022. The IV has been sent to the company and preparations are in top gear.”