By Shalom

A heartbroken lady has cried out bitterly over her fiance who beat her up multiple times after she visited his house.

According to the lady who’s currently about to wed her lover, her fiance raised his hands at her severally, and she’s scared that he might be abusive even after marriage.

However, his claim of testing her to know her anger level left her confused on whether or not the test is real.

“I’m confused right now, my introduction is on Easter Tuesday and I have been in my fiance’s house since 14th February because he insists I should stay behind for us to plan our marriage.

Do you know since I came this guy has beaten me up to 3times, when I say beating it’s serious oo, our neighbours always came and rescued me. The 2nd time he beat I packed my bag and pretended I was leaving and he started crying that he can’t love another woman so I stayed back.

Just on Monday he slapped me because I used wet cloth to clean his shoe before polishing and I went and sat outside crying that I’m not marrying again he’ll kill me, he now said he’s testing me to know my highest anger but since I didn’t get angry he can marry me. Please is he truly testing me or will he seriously be a wife beater?”

