“Lagos is the only place where there is fuel scarcity but the roads are blocked” – Pretty Mike laments

By Adebimpe

Popular socialite, Pretty Mike of Lagos, has lamented about the heavy traffic rocking Lagos amidst the fuel scarcity.

In a post on his Insta story stated that despite fuel scarcity all the roads in Lagos are blocked, as a result of heavy traffic.

Lamenting about the heavy traffic in the maga city, Mike stated that even though there is scarcity of fuel, all the roads in Lagos.

The socialite could not but wonder how all cars in Lagos are on the road while there is fuel scarcity. He therefore took to his insta story and made known his reservation.

Recall that Pretty Mike recently stormed an event with three ladies dressed like animals. This generated mixed reactions online, as netizens feel it was degrading.

His words,

“Lagos is the only place where there is fuel scarcity but the roads are blocked from heavy traffic. No fuel but all the cars in Lagos are on the roads”.

See below,

