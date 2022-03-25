TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Davido’s third baby mama, Chioma Rowland has been the topic of discussion on social media following reports that she has found love again.

IG gossip blog, Cutie__juls alleged that the mother of one has moved on with a new man whose photos went viral on social media.

It was further alleged that her new lover, King requested that she tats his name on her body, which she obliged.

A recent video has however shown Mama Ifeanyi as she’s fondly called vibing while putting on her alleged new lover’s jacket.

Amid the viral rumours about his ex lover getting involved with another man, Davido took to his Instagram page to drop a cryptic note.

However, Chioma has remained silent about the entire saga.

