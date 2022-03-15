Leaked voicenote of Ubi Franklin warning his former lover, Sandra Iheuwa not to marry Steve Thompson surfaces

A leaked conversation between Sandra Iheuwa and her former lover, Ubi Franklin has surfaced on social media.

In the conversation which was shared by one Dozie Alexander on Instagram, Ubi was heard recounting how he warned Sandra against tying the knot with Steve Thompson.

According to Ubi, he warned Sandra Iheuwa not to tie the knot with Steve but she paid deaf ears to all his pleas.

During the conversation which he reportedly had with Sandra herself, he was also heard insinuating that Steve Thompson is a pedophile, who has the capacity of sleeping with her children.

Ubi Franklin went further to allege that Steve Thompson is not a ‘normal human being’ and it would be a wrong decision to marry him.

Check below,