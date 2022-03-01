Leaked WhatsApp chat between bride-to-be and her former lover, sparks outrage (Screenshot)

A leaked whatsapp conversation between a bride-to-be and her former boyfriend has sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media.

From the chat, it was revealed that the bride-to-be was dating her ex for sometime before they ended their relationship with each other.

However, her ex boyfriend has promised not to end relationship with her family, as he insists on being friends with his ex girlfriend’s mother.

The leaked conversation shows the lady confronting her ex to know why he visited her mother, and the man in his response, made it clear that he would never cut ties with her family.

Reacting to this, Ahmed wrote,

“Oboy you dey mad. U wan put assunder for her marriage?”

Abigail21 wrote,

“Leave her alone and stop interfering please”.

See chat below: