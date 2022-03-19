“Let 2Face and Annie enjoy their marriage in peace” – Angel’s father berates singer’s baby mamas

Baron Meyagy, the father of a popular reality star, Angel, mocks other 2Face Idibia’s baby mamas who are against his marriage with Annie.

This comes after the actress and her legendary singer husband renewed their marital vows.

The fact that 2Face picked Annie over other baby mamas, according to Angel Smith’s father, is enough reason for them to back off.

He wrote in an Instagram post;

“As long as @official2baba chose to get married to @annieidibia1 over others, I’m of the honest opinion that every other “women in his life” should understand that they’re just “Baby momas” and let her enjoy her marriage in peace! The legend chose her ahead of y’all…e get why!.”

