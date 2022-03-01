TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky Okuneye, has sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media over his recent video.

The controversial crossdresser was mocked heavily over the video as they likened his appearance to that of late legendary singer, Michael Jackson.

The self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself having lunch in his new wig.

Sharing the video, Bobrisky reminded his fans of how keen he is about extravagances as he dined with heavy pieces of jewelry.

“So u dress up with makeup on jus to eat in ur house??😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Omo ur life is hard o bros,” one of his followers wrote.

Another wrote, “Looking like Micheal Jackson this morning 😇.”

Watch the video below …

