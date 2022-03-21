Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde calls him out again for being a deadbeat father months after reconciling

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Lyta had been chastised by Kemi Ayorinde for a long time until he decided to reconnect with his family, at which point she bombarded us with their joyful videos showing how great Lyta is doing with their son.

Lyta

After a few months, she came out again, accusing the musician of being a deadbeat father and asking how many times she needs to call him out to be calling their son and speak to him in order for their son to know his father loves him.

Kemi Ayorinde

According to Kemi Ayorinda, she nearly committed suicide in the first week of this year because she believed she had failed her child, but she can’t force Lyta to be a good father and prioritize their child in everything they do.

Adding that he has been flaunting their child’s photo on social media but hasn’t done his duties as a parent, and that is making her feel she isn’t doing enough for their child, but he is to blame for everything.

