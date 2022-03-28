“Madam marketer is advertising her business” – BBNaija’s Angel dragged over her outfit to an event

Angel Agnes Smith, a reality TV personality, has received backlash on social media following the emergence of a video showing her outfit at a wedding over the weekend.

Angel Smith was in Benin, Edo State, for the extravagant wedding of Nigerian businesswoman Jenny Glow.

Angel was seen in the viral video wearing a native outfit with her gele, but the slit of the dress raised eyebrows as her thigh was hugely exposed, attracting attention from other attendees at the wedding.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ contestant danced unbothered while giving a free display of her laps.

While some cybernauts said Angel was really naked, others claimed she was only marketing her company.

the_mirro_that_shineth wrote: Madam marketer is advertising her business

iam_izzy wrote: She literally naked tho !! Naked ain’t sexy

kehvyngrey wrote: She for kukuma no wear cloth na

spunkysessentials wrote: She looks beautiful though but that slit shaaa

phramy_xx wrote: Biko which kine outfit be this abeg